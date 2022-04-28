On April 27, 2022, members of 12 NET Metro and Hattiesburg Police Special Operations Division arrested four individuals on felony charges.

The individuals listed below were arrested at a residence in the 200 block of North 40th Avenue after a search warrant was conducted.

David Lott, 46, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count of child endangerment.

Jacob Lott, 18, of Hattiesburg, was charged with sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Minnie Allen, 50, of Petal, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count of child endangerment.

Daysha Lott, 21, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

The individuals were booked into the Forrest County Jail.