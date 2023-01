On January 25, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual wanted in connection to a commercial burglary investigation.

Justin Vanzant, 37, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary in connection to breaking into Hattiesburg High School on January 21, in the 300 block of North Hutchinson Avenue.

Vanzant also has active warrants from neighboring agencies and jurisdictions. He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.