Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

The individual pictured above, broke into the Shell gas station in the 6400 block of Highway 49, around 3 a.m. on March 28, 2022, and stole an assorted number of cigarettes.

If you can identify the individual, or have any information in reference to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.