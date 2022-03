Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Kevin White Jr., 14, has been reported as a runaway to the Hattiesburg Police Department. According to family members, he left his home on Barkley Road, sometimes within the last two weeks, and has not returned.

According to family members, he is believed to be staying at Francis Street Apartments, or possibly on Roby Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.