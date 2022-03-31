On Friday, April 1, 2022, Hattiesburg Police and members of Metro Narcotics arrested five individuals on a variety of charges.

The individuals and their charges are listed below:

Brandon Rancifer II, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the intersection of 4th and North street, and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and booked as a fugitive other, for an active warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Nevin Turner, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 6500 block of Highway 49, and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Aaron Boyles, 44, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of Broadway Drive, on an active Forrest County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Elijah Hall, 25, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the intersection of McInnis and Broadway Drive, and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Dustin Yarbrough, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the intersection of McInnis and Broadway Drive and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm, as well as an active warrant through Lamar County.

In total, three firearms were seized, and the individuals were all booked into the Forrest County Jail.