On Friday, April 1, 2022, Hattiesburg Police and members of Metro Narcotics arrested five individuals on a variety of charges.
The individuals and their charges are listed below:
- Brandon Rancifer II, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the intersection of 4th and North street, and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and booked as a fugitive other, for an active warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
- Nevin Turner, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 6500 block of Highway 49, and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
- Aaron Boyles, 44, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of Broadway Drive, on an active Forrest County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
- Elijah Hall, 25, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the intersection of McInnis and Broadway Drive, and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
- Dustin Yarbrough, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the intersection of McInnis and Broadway Drive and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm, as well as an active warrant through Lamar County.
In total, three firearms were seized, and the individuals were all booked into the Forrest County Jail.