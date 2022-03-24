On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Hattiesburg Police along with members of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, DEA, Columbia Police, and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force (HIDTA) arrested an individual on multiple drug charges.

Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with the following:

One count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).

Agents seized the following during the arrest

- 603 grams of cocaine

- 130 grams of methamphetamine

- 408 grams of Spice

- 40 grams of marijuana

- $1,530

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.