On Thursday, April 28, 2022, a joint law enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals on felony drug and weapon charges.

Just after 5 p.m. members of the DEA HIDTA Taskforce, 12 NET/ METRO Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department Special Ops and Star Team, Forrest County K-9 unit, Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff’s Offices, MBN, and Columbia Police Department arrested two individuals at a home in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue after serving a search warrant.

The joint operation resulted in two arrests, and the seizure of a quarter pound of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, four weapons, as well as $1,614.

Garrick White, 46, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Janice Jackson, 44, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Both individuals have been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and the investigation remains ongoing.