On Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, Hattiesburg Police and members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested an individual in connection to a recent bank robbery in the Hub City.

Paul McCarty, 57, currently of Hattiesburg, was arrested Monday afternoon at 5209 Highway 42 bypass, Dismas Charities Inc., in connection to a Dec. 1, 2021, bank robbery.

McCarty, who is currently classified as a member of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and was being housed at a Residential Re-entry Center, has been charged with one count of armed robbery in connection to the bank robbery at Citizens National Bank, at 4599 Hardy Street.

Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department also contacted federal authorities in connection to the matter, and McCarty has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.