Jail dockets for Forrest and Lamar counties are provided to the Pine Belt News as a public records service. Arrest records are current for the week prior to publication.

Hattiesburg Police:

James Terrance Allen - contempt of court.

Kristina Andrews - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Richard Derell Barker - carrying a concealed weapon.

Deangelo Barnes - DUI (1st offense).

Ryan Mason Bates - contempt of court (two counts).

Alvin Dale Bonner - public drunkenness.

Trenderrious Lavontay Brock - murder.

Lindsey Bryant - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Jamadia Cameron - shoplifting.

Stepheno Markendal Carpenter - DUI (1st offense).

Alfredrick Lazonie Carter - knowing violation of protective order.

Cordero L’James Childs - forgery.

Bradley Joseph Craft - DUI (1st offense).

Tony J. Crawford - speeding.

Sherry Daughdrill - shoplifting.

Jovani Gonzalez - DUI (1st offense).

Kelcey Louise Gray - disorderly conduct (failure to comply), abusing policeman.

Kwadra Griggs - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Justin Hill - domestic violence (simple).

Eric Johnson - domestic violence (simple).

Christopher Shawn Leonard - DUI (3rd offense).

Melanie Manassa - disturbance of family.

Jermaine Dejuan Mcleod - domestic violence (simple, two counts), petit larceny.

Jamarvis Miller - foreign warrant (fugitive).

Lydia Lanell Rogers - disorderly conduct (interference with business).

Brittany Simmons II - resisting arrest, shoplifting, false information to an officer.

Desteni Lane Walters - contempt of court

Cedric Javon Wheeler - controlled substance enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm, controlled substance: sale within proximity of a school, church, or park; controlled substance: trafficking.

Michael Dwayne Young - disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disorderly conduct (interference with business), panhandling.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Wallace Wyatt Allgood - receiving stolen property, expired tag, expired drivers license, no fishing license, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Russell Boler - MDOC warrant.

Billy Wayne Brown - careless driving, DUI (2nd offense).

Michael Edward Craft - petit larceny (four counts), driving while license suspended, no insurance.

Barbara Danielle Duggan - possession of controlled substance, receiving stolen property.

Teresa Diane Evans - false pretenses.

Zachary Dewayne Graves - warrant.

Jamarius Somajay Griffin - domestic abuse (simple).

Kadyn Gamal Hampton - disorderly conduct (failure to comply), littering, resisting arrest.

Jose Linares - contempt of court (violation of protective order), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.

Louie Wilson McDaniel - no insurance, no drivers license.

William Alexander Prince - disorderly conduct (failure to comply), driving while license suspended, eluding officer (driving recklessly), no insurance, operation of vehicles without proper equipment, providing false information to an officer, resisting arrest.

John Grady Rainey - domestic violence (aggravated).

Kile Redmond II - domestic violence (aggravated).

Carl Aaron Runnels - lustful touching of a child, sexual battery.

Brett Kevin Sanford - probation violation.

Earl Thompson - contempt of court.

George Obrien Wade - sale of controlled substance, conspiracy.

John Williams - malicious mischief, petit larceny.

Petal Police:

Michael M. Alvardo - careless driving, driving while license suspended, shoplifting (four counts).

Glen Wayne Atwood - DUI (1st offense), driving while license suspended, no insurance, open container.

Pamela Popwell Calverly - simple assault (two counts).

Thomas Matthew Dobson - expired drivers license, possession of paraphernalia, expired tag.

Cindy Adeal Eugin - possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Michael Benjamin Johnson Jr. - suspended drivers license, possession of paraphernalia.

Richard Larry Jones II - domestic violence (aggravated).

Aaron McCullum - DUI (1st offense), expired tag, no drivers license.

Melissa Leann Mosley - possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.

Linzey Ann Phillips - disorderly conduct (disturbance of family).

Lloyd Williamson - shoplifting, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

MS Dept. of Corrections:

James Russell Bellotti - probation violation.

Carl A. Gray - probation violation.

MS Hwy Patrol:

Aaron Lewis - DUI (1st offense).

Forrest County Drug Court:

Justin Scott Helms III - drug court violation.

Lovie Russell - drug court violation.

Forrest County Constable:

Koreena Marie Robinson - disturbing public peace.

U.S. Marshals:

Randy Jones - custody orders, expired tag.

Lamar County:

Derrick Alexander Jr. - contempt of court.

Jeffery Dwayne Anderson - DUI (refusal to test).

Christopher Lavone Bryant - auto burglary, contempt of court.

Quincey Tesean Kemp - foreign warrant.

Lamar Rashan Kennedy - domestic violence (simple).

Willis Dewayne May - DUI (1st offense).

John T. Mott - DUI (1st offense).

Annaleah Regina Peterson - disturbance of family, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest.

Tonia Rachella Schaidt - violation of drug court.

Bryan Richard Scranage - Rankin County warrant hold.

Steven Michael Yawn - burglary (dwelling), grand larceny.

Lamar County Mental Commitment:

Audrey Meagan Anderson - lunacy commitment order.

Tomekia Genanene Sullivan - lunacy commitment order, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

City of Purvis:

James Lawrence Hartfield - driving while license suspended, seat belt violation, willful trespassing, false pretenses, theft of utilities.

Lisa Rene Scarengos - domestic violence (simple).