James Powe, 47, of Hattiesburg, turned himself into Hattiesburg police on January 25 and has been formally charged with one count of home invasion and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Powe had an active arrest warrant for one count of home invasion after he kicked in the door at his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 800 block of Short Katie Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on January 20.