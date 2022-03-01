On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Hattiesburg Police charged another individual in connection to a September 2021 shooting.

Tarvez McCarty, 21, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Mississippi Department of Corrections officials Tuesday afternoon.

McCarty has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 23, 2021, in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.

McCarty was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Previous arrests in the incident include 21-year-old Darius Powe and 21-year-old Kenzell Blakely, both of Hattiesburg.