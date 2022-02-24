On Feb. 28, Ricky Keys, 61, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 3 p.m. on the Highway 49 exit ramp, to northbound Interstate 59 at the end of a vehicle pursuit.

It was reported that a gray Kia was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on Broadway Drive and West Pine Street.Officers had attempted to stop the vehicle on Broadway Drive. The vehicle was stopped on the Highway 49 exit ramp, to northbound Interstate 59 with the assistance of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

Keys has been charged with one count of felony eluding, and transported to the Forrest County Jail. There were no injuries during the incident.