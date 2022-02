On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual in connection to an ongoing child abuse investigation.

Annie Stewart, 70, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse, in connection to an incident that occurred at a home on Sullivan Drive.

A child, under the age of five, did not receive life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Stewart was booked into the Forrest County Jail.