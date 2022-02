On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested a wanted individual out of Marion County.

Nathan Hill, 23, of Purvis, was arrested around noon, in the 100 block of Forrest Hill Drive.

Hill was wanted on active warrants for grand larceny auto out of Marion County, through the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Hill was transported to the Forrest County Jail, and then transferred to Marion County.