On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Hattiesburg police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested an individual responsible for multiple armed robberies.

Adrian Barnes, 29, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Barnes was charged in connection to the following incidents:

11-20-2022 – 3800 West 4th Street, service station

11-17-2022- 2306 Hardy Street, Shell Service Station

11-16-2022- 1801 Hardy Street, Minit Mart

10-19-2022- 1301 Edwards Street, Family Dollar

Barnes on multiple occasions stole an assortment of snacks, cigarettes, as well as lottery tickets. He is also facing one count of aggravated assault after assaulting the store clerk during the incident at the Family Dollar on Oct. 19, 2022.

We would also like to thank the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the investigation as well.

Barnes has also been booked in to the Forrest County Jail on a fugitive other charge, for additional charges from neighboring agencies.