On Friday, November 18, 2022, Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a woman in a murder-for-hire plot.

Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Friday morning, and charged with one count of attempted capital murder.

Hall was charged in connection to trying to hire an individual to kill a known acquaintance of hers, and the plot was thwarted by law enforcement.

Hall has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.