Troy Johnson has been taken into custody in the 100 block of north 32nd Avenue on the active warrant for commercial burglary.

In total, Johnson has been charged with three counts of commercial burglary, one count of auto burglary, and one count of receiving stolen property.

The charges are in relation to the following incidents:

9-27-22- Commercial Burglary – 3300 Hardy Street, Topher’s

9-26-22- Auto Burglary—6500 block of U.S. 98, Half Shell

9-21-22- Commercial Burglary -- 100 block of Westover Drive, Wendy’s

9-18-22- Commercial Burglary—6000 block of U.S. 98, Exxon

9-17-22- Receiving Stolen Property—100 block of Ross Boulevard

Johnson has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.