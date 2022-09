On Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual in connection to two burglaries.

Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary in connection to two incidents that occurred earlier Thursday, around 1:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Highway 42.

Banks was booked into the Forrest County Jail.