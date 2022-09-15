On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of East 10th and Butlers Alley, just before 9 p.m.

It was later learned that an individual arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

No other information was provided by individuals at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.