On January 9, a wanted individual turned himself into Hattiesburg police.

Naiqam Douglas, 21, of Hattiesburg, turned himself into authorities Monday evening, and has been charged with one count of felony eluding and receiving stolen property.

The vehicle, a 2019 Volkswagen Passat, which was left unlocked with a spare key inside, was stolen from the 3700 block of West 4th Street. The vehicle was recovered off Shears Road, in Lamar County on Jan. 5, 2023 after Douglas fled from authorities attempting to stop the vehicle.

Douglas has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.