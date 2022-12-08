On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, members of the DEA/HIDTA Task Force, Hattiesburg police, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County deputies, as well as the Mississippi AG Office arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapon charges after serving a search warrant at a Hub City home.
Cedrick Miller, 37, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody at a home on Morton Street, and charged with the following; one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute with an enhancement for possession of a firearm at the time of arrest, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
During the arrest and search warrant, task force members seized the following:
- 1 kilo of methamphetamine
- 650 grams of marijuana
- 1 shotgun
- 1 rifle
- 2 handguns
Miller was booked into the Forrest County Jail.