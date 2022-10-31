On October 31, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Mable Street around 11:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they were informed that a vehicle was struck by a bullet, and no injuries were reported. Shortly after, officers took an individual into custody in connection to the incident

Chris Holmes, 27, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody and later charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Holmes was booked into the Forrest County Jail.