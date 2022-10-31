On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2022, members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested an individual on a capital murder indictment, in connection to a 2020 homicide.

Eddie Person, 26, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Saturday, Oct. 30, just after Midnight at a home on Timberton Drive, on the active indictment for capital murder, through the Forrest-Perry County District Attorney, Lin Carter.

Pearson was indicted in connection to the January 3, 2020 murder of John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin, who was killed in his home on Presley Drive.

At the time of the arrest, Person was also charged with (misdemeanor) possession of a controlled substance and (misdemeanor) carrying a deadly weapon while concealed.

Person was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The indictment handled by District Attorney Lin Carter and his staff, was made possible by the ongoing partnership with the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Twelfth Circuit Court District Attorney’s Office.