On Sunday, May 22, 2022, Hattiesburg police responded to a local hospital in reference to an individual that arrived seeking treatment for a gunshot wound around 7:45 p.m.

The victim, a 43-year-old male, had an apparent gunshot wound to the foot, after an argument led to a fight between him and his family member, N M Hathorn III, in the 900 block of Dabbs Street.

Hattiesburg police have charged Hathorn with one count of aggravated assault, after he turned himself into authorities Monday afternoon.

The incident was an isolated incident between two family members, and no other injuries were reported.

Hathorn was booked into the Forrest County Jail.