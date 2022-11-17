Officials from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office are seeking public assistance identifying human remains that were discovered on government land during the last week of October.

According to a November 21 post on the department’s official Facebook page, the remains were found on the grounds of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. Police – along with the University of Southern Mississippi Anthropology Department and Army officials from Camp Shelby – determined the remains were there for between three to five years.

The post features several pictures of jewelry that was found with the remains, which police hope will help with the identification of the persons.

“Two rings were found in close proximity to the bones, and a certified jeweler has verified that due to the cut of the stones and the setting, the diamonds are real and the ring is probably vintage,” the post reads. “The band is silver.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at (601) 544-7800 or Metro Crimestoppers at (601) 582-STOP.