The date is quickly approaching for The Pine Belt News’ upcoming community forum on public education, which will offer residents chance to learn about the performance of local school districts – and the individual schools within them – from local superintendents and Mayor Toby Barker.

The forum, titled “How Do We Support Public Education?” will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. November 30 at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg. It is free and open to the public.

Barker will moderate the event, asking questions of the following superintendents: Robert Williams (Hattiesburg Public School District), Matt Dillon (Petal School District), Steven Hampton (Lamar County School District) and Donna Boone (Forrest County Agricultural School District). Brian Freeman, superintendent of the Forrest County School District, wished to attend but will be out of town that week for a prior obligation.

“We are so blessed here in Forrest and Lamar counties to have some of the best public schools in the state,” said Christina Pierce, publisher of The Pine Belt News. “With all of our local school districts earning an ‘A’ (on the recent accountability ratings from the Mississippi Department of Education), I’m anxious to ask the question, ‘Could our schools be better?’

“And, more importantly, ‘What can I do personally to support public education?’”

Topics include, but are not limited to:

The primary function of a superintendent in today’s school systems;

Primary initiatives to focus on in the upcoming school years;

Trends in education;

The correlation between parent engagement and student outcomes;

Community relation programs; and

How the community can help foster excellence in public education.

In particular, the MDE ratings – which assign each district and school throughout the state with a grade from ‘A’ to ‘F’ – will be discussed. The Hattiesburg Public School District was perhaps most impressive in that endeavor, earning the “A” after several years of “D” grades.

The forum will begin with a maximum of 15 minutes of presentation, during which Pierce will open the event with remarks about its purpose, the importance of excellence in public education to everyone in the community and the rules for the forum. Pierce will then introduce each of the superintendents, along with Barker.

The mayor will the share his thoughts about the state of local public education and community involvement in education. He will then follow up with approximately 45 minutes of questions to the superintendents.

The audience will be given the opportunity to address any questions or concerns with the panel. For more information on the event, call The Pine Belt News office at (601) 268-2331.

“It is my hope that we will all learn more about our exceptional public schools and how the community can better support (education),” Pierce said.