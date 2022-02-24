Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced that deputies with the FCSO captured John William Finney late yesterday.

"We are grateful to individuals from the public for providing information that lead to his arrest," Sims said.

Finney is in the Forrest County Jail. His bond was set at $300,000.

The courts then revoked his bond because he was already under bond for previous felony charges.

Finney had outstanding warrants for false pretense, grand larceny auto, robbery, two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one count of home repair fraud.