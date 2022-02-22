FCSO investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted person.

John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg has outstanding warrants for false pretense, grand larceny of auto, robbery, two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable Person and one count of home repair fraud. Finney was last known to be in a white 2018 Dodge Ram truck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff's Office at 601-544-7800 and ask to speak to an investigator. You can also call the METRO Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar Counties. Crimestoppers email is crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com.