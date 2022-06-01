Load articles
BREAKING: HPD is asking for help identifying individual in ongoing shooting investigation
Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an ongoing shooting investigation.
The individual pictured below, needs to be identified, and is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the 6400 block of U.S. 98.
If you have any information pertaining to the identity of the individual, or his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
