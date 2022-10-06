Schools across the Petal School District were put on various states of lockdown Friday after police received a call – which later turned out to be false – reporting an active shooter on the Petal High School campus.

Petal School District superintendent Matt Dillon said officials from the Petal Police Department received a call at approximately 9:30 that morning from a person reporting the supposed shooter; it was quickly determined the caller was posing as a teacher at the high school. District officials immediately put the high school on lockdown and performed soft lockdowns at other Petal Plus campuses – which are in session over the district’s intermission – and found no threat of any kind.

“We did a sweep of all the buildings and classrooms with the help of our school resource officers, our administrators and the Petal Police Department,” Dillon said. “After doing some more research on the telephone number on where this call originated, we’re finding that this is coming from an automated number. After doing more research, these are hoaxes, and these false reports are taking place across our state and across the nation.

“Just today, there were several other school districts that experienced the same thing at about the same time across our state. We resumed operations when we found out, through our police department and others, that these are false reports that are happening around us. There was no threat – all kids and staff are safe.”

All families with students in the Petal Plus program were notified via the district’s School Status system, which sends out information through text messages and emails. Dillon also sent information to all faculty, staff and all school district parents.

District officials are currently working with law enforcement to find the perpetrator of the hoax.

“It’s unfortunate we have to deal with this, and once we do find out who’s done this through our investigation with all the different law enforcement agencies, we will prosecute to the fullest extent,” Dillon said. “It’s just unfortunate that we have to deal with situations like this.”

According to www.edweek.org, dozens of schools in states such as Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Texas and Virginia also have gone into lockdown after receiving similar false calls, which are being termed “swatting” hoaxes. Several callers have claimed to be inside the buildings and have given false details such as room numbers or injured students.

“I shared (some information) to better educate people on what’s happening across our state and nation, and how we need to make sure that people stop doing these types of things to our schools and causing the anxiety and alarming people when it’s not needed,” Dillon said. “It’s very concerning, and if we can educate and let people know what’s happening, hopefully we can stop some of this stuff from happening across our schools.”

Dillon commended the actions and procedures of district’s staff during the lockdowns.

“You never know when things are real and when they’re false reports; you have to treat everything as if it’s real,” he said. “Our teachers, staff, administrators – everyone did a great job executing our lockdown procedures and knowing what to do.”