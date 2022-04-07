Sheriff Charlie Sims wants to remind everyone that this week is “National Public Safety Telecommunicator” week.

“In Law Enforcement, everything starts with the dispatcher., “said Sims. “Whether it is a routine call for service or life-threatening emergency, Dispatchers are the lynch pin that put everything in motion.”

National Public Safety Telecommunicator week (NPSTW) is held annually during the second week of April to honor telecommunications personnel for their commitment, service, and sacrifice. NPSTW initially started in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California. In 1994, President William J. Clinton signed Presidential Proclamation 6667, declaring the second week of April as NPSTW. This week is a time to celebrate and thank telecommunications personnel across the Nation who serve our communities, citizens, and public safety personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To learn more about the history of NPSTW, visit NPSTW.org.