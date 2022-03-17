Sheriff Charlie Sims along with deputies and staff from the FCSO want to wish a happy birthday to one of our own, K9 Deputy Baron. K9 Deputy Baron recently celebrated his seventh birthday.

K9 Baron is a Belgian Malinois. He is responsible for tasks which include narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, and evidence search. He is one of four K9 assets with the FCSO that is available to assist the community when called upon.

K9 Baron and his handler, FCSO Investigator Daniel Beniot, are assigned to the 12 th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team. They are also one of two K9 teams assigned to the United States Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force for the State of Mississippi.

When not on duty, K9 Baron lives with Investigator Beniot and his family.