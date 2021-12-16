Hattiesburg Police Officer Kentrevis Jones was off duty on December 7 when he came across a grandmother and grandchild in distress on the side of the road.

When Mary Lane Morgan was driving from Hattiesburg to Biloxi she noticed that her infant grandson, Tripp, was having a seizure in his carseat. She immediately pulled over to the side of the road to get help. Jones saw the car stop and decided to turn around see what was wrong.

Jones immediately began administering emergency assistance and stayed with the family until an ambulance arrived.

Tripp’s father, Michael Collins Jr., posted to Facebookabout the incident on Dec. 11 and the account soon started to spread across social media.

Collins reports that Tripp’s seizure was caused by a high fever and he is back to his “rambunctious self.”

“There’s not enough thanks that we can give to Officer Ken,” Collins writes. “We didn’t gain a friend through this. The Collins Family has added a new member to our family. He is the definition of a hero."