Frank fanatics will be delighted to learn that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Saturday, July 31, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. It will then travel to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Sunday, August 1, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Come ketchup with the famous car, take pictures and receive your own Wiener Whistle. It’s sure to be buns of fun!

The Wienermobile refers to a fleet of motor vehicles shaped like a hot dog on a bun used to promote and advertise Oscar Mayer products in the United States. The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 by Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl G. Mayer, in 1936.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has evolved from Carl Mayer’s original 1936 vehicle to the vehicles seen on the road today. Today’s Wienermobile is a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. In fact, there are six traveling across the U.S. at any given time, and drivers of the famous vehicle are known as Hotdoggers.

Access to the Hattiesburg Zoo requires regular admission costs. Annual Passes do apply. There is no admission cost for the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.