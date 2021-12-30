The Hattiesburg Zoo announces changes in its Giraffe Feeding Program for the months of January and February.

“January and February tend to be very cold and rainy months in South Mississippi, and our giraffes would be more comfortable in their barn,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We will move them back to their yard as the weather warms up in March.”

Giraffe feedings will continue to take place daily at 2:00 p.m. on the days the Zoo is open. Days and hours of operation in January and February at the Hattiesburg Zoo are Friday through Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The number of Giraffe feeding tickets for the barn are limited to eight people, and the minimum age requirement is 8 years of age. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased the day of the giraffe feeding at the mobile gift station located under the Giraffe Pavilion.