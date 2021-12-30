Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art, in cooperation with the City of Hattiesburg, is pleased to announce a call for artists for phase three of the HBURG Utility Box Series. Local and regional artists are invited to submit original designs for this public art project.

“HAPA’s commitment to diversifying and expanding Hattiesburg’s public art offerings is a top priority for 2022. We are thrilled to announce this next round of utility boxes and look forward to seeing many innovative and creative submissions,” Marlo Dorsey, Executive Director of VisitHATTIESBURG and HAPA, said.

Phase three of this public art series will include 15 boxes located on Hattiesburg’s most trafficked thoroughfares and streets as well as some in neighborhoods throughout the city. Artists may submit up to three original artworks for consideration. Each proposal must include a concept statement and draft of artwork.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges. Criteria for final selections include artistic merit, creativity, demonstrated ability, technical knowledge, and interpretation of concept. New or budding artists must also show a commitment for direct supervision by a professional artist.

“As we continue to add to Hattiesburg’s growing public art scene, we are encouraged by HBURG’s support of artists of all skill levels. This utility box series allows budding and experienced artists to share their talents with the community in a permanent way,” Kristen Brock, Director of Programs for VisitHATTIESBURG and HAPA, said.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Painting of selected designs will begin in February and continue through early summer 2022. Selected artists will receive a stipend for each completed piece. For more details and submission instructions, interested artists may visit hburgart.com/call/utilitybox3/.

Phase one of the HBURG Utility Box Series introduced five boxes and was completed in the summer of 2020. Phase two, concluded in fall 2021, added 22 utility boxes to the series. A comprehensive list of completed boxes and participating artists can be found at hburgart.com/art/.

To learn more about HAPA or to view a map of additional public art in Hattiesburg, visit HAPA’s Facebook and Instagram pages or HBURGArt.com.