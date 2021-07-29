The 2021 Best of the Pine Belt celebrated the end of the month-long contest this Saturday, July 31 with a 1920s gala at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. Sponsored by Signature Magazine and FestivalSouth, the annual competition recognizes local businesses and professionals across the Pine Belt region. This year was an especially poignant event after so many small businesses struggled to navigate the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic.

Residents cast over 100,000 nominations and 300,000 votes over the last two months. Some of the categories were decided by just a couple of points. Christina Pierce, publisher of Signature Magazine, remarked that she was awed by the level of participation from readers and supporters of our local communities.

Guests at the gala enjoyed a buffet of delectable delights, cocktails and the smooth beats of the Hub City Sound Machine. The Hardy Street Boyz, Drew Wooten and Jamie Massengale, then kicked off the awards by pumping up the audience to celebrate with cheers and applause. They then took on the daunting task of presenting over 170 categories with five finalists each.

For a full list of the finalists and winners, see the August 2021 issue of Signature Magazine, available online and on stands next week.

Here are the winners of the 2021 Best of the Pine Belt awards:

SPECIAL OVERALL AWARDS

Best Customer Service - Parris Jewelers

Best Place to Work - Parris Jewelers

Most Unique Business - Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

Best New Business - Alley Cats Axe Throwing Company

Best Local Business - Parris Jewelers

BEAUTY

Best Massage Therapist - Erret James at Massage Envy

Best Personal Trainer - Megan Hogue (Fifty-Two Twenty)

Best Barber Shop - The Gentry of Hattiesburg

Best Spa - The Lotus Day Spa and Salon

Best Stylist/Colorist - Lauren Carter at The Studio

Best Manicure/Pedicure - Lavish Nail Salon

Best Tanning Salon - Endless Summer Tanning & Hair

Best Salon - Salon 38

LIFESTYLE

Best Annual Music Event - Live at 5

Best Bar - Keg and Barrel

Best Bed & Breakfast - The Bay Bed & Breakfast

Best Casino - Beau Rivage

Best Church - Venture Church

Best Dance School - Dance South

Best Girls’ Night Out - Painting With a Twist

Best Guys’ Night Out - Alley Cats Axe Throwing Company

Best Golf Course - Canebreak Country Club

Best Health Club - YMCA

Best Local Attraction - Hattiesburg Zoo

Best Local Event - Live at 5

Best Local Product - Lil' Butcher Shop Sausage

Best Place for a First Date - Sully's

Best Place to Take the Kids - Hattiesburg Zoo

Best TV Personality - Patrick Bigbie at WDAM

Best Wedding & Reception Venue - The Barn at Bridlewood

Best Podcast - Hardy Street Boyz

Best Radio DJ - Don King at SL100

Best Apartment Community - The Lakes at Turtle Creek

Best Senior & Retirement Community - Claiborne Independent Living

RETAIL

Best Accessories - Parris Jewelers

Best Antique Store - The Lucky Rabbit

Best Appliance Store - Lowe's

Best Auto Accessories - Southern Tire Mart

Best Auto Body Shop - Richie's Collision Center

Best Auto Dealer for New Cars - Toyota of Hattiesburg

Best Auto Dealer for Used Cars - Toyota of Hattiesburg

Best Auto Mechanic - Brandon Schmidt (Petro Nissan)

Best Auto Repair Shop - Toyota of Hattiesburg

Best Auto Sales Person - Whitney Sumrall (Pine Belt Chevrolet)

Best Bakery - Jody's Bakery

Best Bank - Southern Bancorp

Best Car Wash - Rainforest Carwash

Best Computer Repair Shop - Paladin Systems

Best Florist - Blooms Company

Best Gift Shop - Accents Fine Home Interiors and Gifts

Best Grocery Store - Corner Market

Best Jewelry Store - Jewelmasters

Best Liquor Store - Lincoln Road Package

Best Men’s Clothing Store - Randy Price and Company

Best Optical Shop - Hattiesburg Eye Clinic

Best Pharmacy - Sumrall Drugs

Best Children’s Clothing Store - Once Upon a Child

Best Place to Buy Meat - Lil' Butcher Shoppe

Best Western Wear - Boot Country

Best Wine Store - Carl’s Wine

Best Women’s Clothing Store - Vibe Clothing Company

Best Shoe Store - Sole Sisters

FOOD & DRINK

Best Adult Happy Hour - Mahogany Bar

Best Appetizers - Crescent City Grill

Best Asian Food - Jutamas

Best Bar Ambiance - Keg and Barrel

Best Barbeque - Murky Waters BBQ

Best Beer Selection - Keg and Barrel

Best Boiled Crawfish - Mayder's and Tayder's

Best Breakfast - The Midtowner

Best Brunch - Crescent City Grill

Best Buffet - Movie Star Restaurant

Best Chef - Jessica Shields (Crescent City Grill)

Best Chips & Salsa - Del Sol Mexican Restaurant

Best Coffee - Java Moe's Coffee Company

Best Comfort Food - Shady Acres

Best Cupcake - Jody's Bakery

Best Dessert - Cheesecake at Cotton Blue's

Best Dive Bar - Mahogany Bar

Best Ethnic Cuisine - Mario's Italian Restaurant & Bar

Best French Fries - Ward's

Best Fried Chicken - Movie Star Restaurant

Best Frozen Drink - Nellie's Chicken & Daiquiris

Best Hamburger - Mugshots Grill & Bar

Best Health Food - Tabella Italian Restaurant

Best Home-Cooked Meal - Shady Acres

Best Hot Dog - Coney Island Café

Best Ice Cream - The Yard Milkshake Bar

Best Kid’s Menu - Chick-Fil-A

Best Locally-Brewed Beer - Southern Prohibition

Best Lunch Spot - Shady Acres

Best Mexican Food - Del Sol Mexican Restaurant

Best Milkshake - Ed's Burger Joint

Best Mixed Drink - Half Shell Oyster House

Best Pizza - Pyro's Fire Fresh Pizza

Best Plate Lunch - The Midtowner

Best Po’Boy - Po Boy Express

Best Restaurant for a Romantic Date - Half Shell Oyster House

Best Restaurant Service - Chick-Fil-A

Best Restaurant to Take the Kids - Ed's Burger Joint

Best Salad - Newk's Eatery

Best Sandwich - T-Bones Records and Café

Best Seafood - Half Shell Oyster House

Best Snow Cone - Connie Cones

Best Soup - Crescent City Grill

Best Steak - Sully's

Best Vegetarian Cuisine - Tabella Italian Restaurant

Best Sushi - Sky Sushi

Best Wine Selection - Lincoln Road Package

Best Wings - Fairley's Wings & More

Best New Restaurant - Mario's Italian Restaurant and Bar

Best Overall Restaurant - Sully's

HOME

Best Furniture Store - Miskelly Furniture

Best Garden or Nursery Store - Brackman's Stepping Stone

Best Hardware Store - Economy Supply

Best Home Builder or Contractor - Mixon Builders LLC

Best Home Décor Store - Accents Fine Home Interiors and Gifts

Best HVAC - Oak Grove Heating & Air

Best Interior Designer - Meredith McQueen

Best Lawn Company - The Lawn Ranger

Best Outdoor Equipment - Parrish Tractor Company

Best Pest Control - Havard Pest Control

Best Plumbing Company - Pierce Plumbing Heating & Air Inc.

Best Pool Supply/Builder - Adcock Pool & Spa

Best Roofing Company - Eddie Pearson Roofing

Best Tree Service - Dayon Tree Service, Inc.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Best Accountant - John Keene (Keene, Bourne, Sanderson, Haigler & Eavenson)

Best After School Care - YMCA

Best Artist - Kym Garraway

Best Assisted Living Facility - The Claiborne at Hattiesburg Assisted Living

Best Barista - Emilee Flurry (Java Moe's Coffee Company)

Best Bartender - Shawn McDaniel (Keg and Barrel)

Best Chiropractic Clinic - Spiers Chiropractic

Best Day Care - Early Encounters

Best Dentist’s Office - Oak Grove Family Dentistry

Best Doctor’s Office - 28th Place OBGYN

Best Dry Cleaner - Westgate Cleaners

Best Financial Advisor - Brandi Hoover (Southern Securities)

Best Funeral Home - Moore Funeral Service

Best Hearing Center - Hattiesburg Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat

Best Home Health - Forrest General Home Care

Best Hospice - Forrest General Hospice/Asbury

Best Hospital - Forrest General Hospital

Best Insurance Agency - Casey Long Agency

Best Insurance Agent - Casey Long (Alfa Insurance)

Best Landscaper - Scott Martin (The Lawn Ranger)

Best Law Firm - Carol Anne Bustin

Best Lawyer - Elizabeth Porter

Best Local Band - Mississippi Moonlight

Best Mobile Phone Repair - CPR

Best Non-Emergency Medical Transportation - AAA

Best Non-Profit Organization - Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Best Nursing Home - The Claiborne at Hattiesburg Assisted Living

Best Optometrist - Dr. Scott Paladichuk

Best Orthodontic Clinic - Magnolia Orthodontics

Best Pet Boarding - Bow Wow Boutique and Daytime Retreat

Best Pet Groomer - David Scott (A Groomer on the Go)

Best Photographer - Grace & Gold Photography

Best Physical Therapy Clinic - Southern Bone & Joint

Best Private School - Sacred Heart Catholic School

Best Public School - Petal High School

Best Real Estate Company - RE/MAX Real Estate Partners

Best Realtor - Kristy Thompson (RE/MAX Real Estate Partners)

Best Screen Printer - JMH Graphics

Best Tattoo and Piercing Parlor - The Ink Company

Best Vet Clinic - Advanced Pet Care

Best Veterinarian - Dr. Chip Nodurft (Davis Veterinary Hospital)

Best Solo Artist - Anthony Washington

Best Specialty Medical Clinic - Southern Bone & Joint