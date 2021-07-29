The 2021 Best of the Pine Belt celebrated the end of the month-long contest this Saturday, July 31 with a 1920s gala at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. Sponsored by Signature Magazine and FestivalSouth, the annual competition recognizes local businesses and professionals across the Pine Belt region. This year was an especially poignant event after so many small businesses struggled to navigate the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic.
Residents cast over 100,000 nominations and 300,000 votes over the last two months. Some of the categories were decided by just a couple of points. Christina Pierce, publisher of Signature Magazine, remarked that she was awed by the level of participation from readers and supporters of our local communities.
Guests at the gala enjoyed a buffet of delectable delights, cocktails and the smooth beats of the Hub City Sound Machine. The Hardy Street Boyz, Drew Wooten and Jamie Massengale, then kicked off the awards by pumping up the audience to celebrate with cheers and applause. They then took on the daunting task of presenting over 170 categories with five finalists each.
For a full list of the finalists and winners, see the August 2021 issue of Signature Magazine, available online and on stands next week.
Here are the winners of the 2021 Best of the Pine Belt awards:
SPECIAL OVERALL AWARDS
Best Customer Service - Parris Jewelers
Best Place to Work - Parris Jewelers
Most Unique Business - Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
Best New Business - Alley Cats Axe Throwing Company
Best Local Business - Parris Jewelers
BEAUTY
Best Massage Therapist - Erret James at Massage Envy
Best Personal Trainer - Megan Hogue (Fifty-Two Twenty)
Best Barber Shop - The Gentry of Hattiesburg
Best Spa - The Lotus Day Spa and Salon
Best Stylist/Colorist - Lauren Carter at The Studio
Best Manicure/Pedicure - Lavish Nail Salon
Best Tanning Salon - Endless Summer Tanning & Hair
Best Salon - Salon 38
LIFESTYLE
Best Annual Music Event - Live at 5
Best Bar - Keg and Barrel
Best Bed & Breakfast - The Bay Bed & Breakfast
Best Casino - Beau Rivage
Best Church - Venture Church
Best Dance School - Dance South
Best Girls’ Night Out - Painting With a Twist
Best Guys’ Night Out - Alley Cats Axe Throwing Company
Best Golf Course - Canebreak Country Club
Best Health Club - YMCA
Best Local Attraction - Hattiesburg Zoo
Best Local Event - Live at 5
Best Local Product - Lil' Butcher Shop Sausage
Best Place for a First Date - Sully's
Best Place to Take the Kids - Hattiesburg Zoo
Best TV Personality - Patrick Bigbie at WDAM
Best Wedding & Reception Venue - The Barn at Bridlewood
Best Podcast - Hardy Street Boyz
Best Radio DJ - Don King at SL100
Best Apartment Community - The Lakes at Turtle Creek
Best Senior & Retirement Community - Claiborne Independent Living
RETAIL
Best Accessories - Parris Jewelers
Best Antique Store - The Lucky Rabbit
Best Appliance Store - Lowe's
Best Auto Accessories - Southern Tire Mart
Best Auto Body Shop - Richie's Collision Center
Best Auto Dealer for New Cars - Toyota of Hattiesburg
Best Auto Dealer for Used Cars - Toyota of Hattiesburg
Best Auto Mechanic - Brandon Schmidt (Petro Nissan)
Best Auto Repair Shop - Toyota of Hattiesburg
Best Auto Sales Person - Whitney Sumrall (Pine Belt Chevrolet)
Best Bakery - Jody's Bakery
Best Bank - Southern Bancorp
Best Car Wash - Rainforest Carwash
Best Computer Repair Shop - Paladin Systems
Best Florist - Blooms Company
Best Gift Shop - Accents Fine Home Interiors and Gifts
Best Grocery Store - Corner Market
Best Jewelry Store - Jewelmasters
Best Liquor Store - Lincoln Road Package
Best Men’s Clothing Store - Randy Price and Company
Best Optical Shop - Hattiesburg Eye Clinic
Best Pharmacy - Sumrall Drugs
Best Children’s Clothing Store - Once Upon a Child
Best Place to Buy Meat - Lil' Butcher Shoppe
Best Western Wear - Boot Country
Best Wine Store - Carl’s Wine
Best Women’s Clothing Store - Vibe Clothing Company
Best Shoe Store - Sole Sisters
FOOD & DRINK
Best Adult Happy Hour - Mahogany Bar
Best Appetizers - Crescent City Grill
Best Asian Food - Jutamas
Best Bar Ambiance - Keg and Barrel
Best Barbeque - Murky Waters BBQ
Best Beer Selection - Keg and Barrel
Best Boiled Crawfish - Mayder's and Tayder's
Best Breakfast - The Midtowner
Best Brunch - Crescent City Grill
Best Buffet - Movie Star Restaurant
Best Chef - Jessica Shields (Crescent City Grill)
Best Chips & Salsa - Del Sol Mexican Restaurant
Best Coffee - Java Moe's Coffee Company
Best Comfort Food - Shady Acres
Best Cupcake - Jody's Bakery
Best Dessert - Cheesecake at Cotton Blue's
Best Dive Bar - Mahogany Bar
Best Ethnic Cuisine - Mario's Italian Restaurant & Bar
Best French Fries - Ward's
Best Fried Chicken - Movie Star Restaurant
Best Frozen Drink - Nellie's Chicken & Daiquiris
Best Hamburger - Mugshots Grill & Bar
Best Health Food - Tabella Italian Restaurant
Best Home-Cooked Meal - Shady Acres
Best Hot Dog - Coney Island Café
Best Ice Cream - The Yard Milkshake Bar
Best Kid’s Menu - Chick-Fil-A
Best Locally-Brewed Beer - Southern Prohibition
Best Lunch Spot - Shady Acres
Best Mexican Food - Del Sol Mexican Restaurant
Best Milkshake - Ed's Burger Joint
Best Mixed Drink - Half Shell Oyster House
Best Pizza - Pyro's Fire Fresh Pizza
Best Plate Lunch - The Midtowner
Best Po’Boy - Po Boy Express
Best Restaurant for a Romantic Date - Half Shell Oyster House
Best Restaurant Service - Chick-Fil-A
Best Restaurant to Take the Kids - Ed's Burger Joint
Best Salad - Newk's Eatery
Best Sandwich - T-Bones Records and Café
Best Seafood - Half Shell Oyster House
Best Snow Cone - Connie Cones
Best Soup - Crescent City Grill
Best Steak - Sully's
Best Vegetarian Cuisine - Tabella Italian Restaurant
Best Sushi - Sky Sushi
Best Wine Selection - Lincoln Road Package
Best Wings - Fairley's Wings & More
Best New Restaurant - Mario's Italian Restaurant and Bar
Best Overall Restaurant - Sully's
HOME
Best Furniture Store - Miskelly Furniture
Best Garden or Nursery Store - Brackman's Stepping Stone
Best Hardware Store - Economy Supply
Best Home Builder or Contractor - Mixon Builders LLC
Best Home Décor Store - Accents Fine Home Interiors and Gifts
Best HVAC - Oak Grove Heating & Air
Best Interior Designer - Meredith McQueen
Best Lawn Company - The Lawn Ranger
Best Outdoor Equipment - Parrish Tractor Company
Best Pest Control - Havard Pest Control
Best Plumbing Company - Pierce Plumbing Heating & Air Inc.
Best Pool Supply/Builder - Adcock Pool & Spa
Best Roofing Company - Eddie Pearson Roofing
Best Tree Service - Dayon Tree Service, Inc.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Best Accountant - John Keene (Keene, Bourne, Sanderson, Haigler & Eavenson)
Best After School Care - YMCA
Best Artist - Kym Garraway
Best Assisted Living Facility - The Claiborne at Hattiesburg Assisted Living
Best Barista - Emilee Flurry (Java Moe's Coffee Company)
Best Bartender - Shawn McDaniel (Keg and Barrel)
Best Chiropractic Clinic - Spiers Chiropractic
Best Day Care - Early Encounters
Best Dentist’s Office - Oak Grove Family Dentistry
Best Doctor’s Office - 28th Place OBGYN
Best Dry Cleaner - Westgate Cleaners
Best Financial Advisor - Brandi Hoover (Southern Securities)
Best Funeral Home - Moore Funeral Service
Best Hearing Center - Hattiesburg Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat
Best Home Health - Forrest General Home Care
Best Hospice - Forrest General Hospice/Asbury
Best Hospital - Forrest General Hospital
Best Insurance Agency - Casey Long Agency
Best Insurance Agent - Casey Long (Alfa Insurance)
Best Landscaper - Scott Martin (The Lawn Ranger)
Best Law Firm - Carol Anne Bustin
Best Lawyer - Elizabeth Porter
Best Local Band - Mississippi Moonlight
Best Mobile Phone Repair - CPR
Best Non-Emergency Medical Transportation - AAA
Best Non-Profit Organization - Southern Pines Animal Shelter
Best Nursing Home - The Claiborne at Hattiesburg Assisted Living
Best Optometrist - Dr. Scott Paladichuk
Best Orthodontic Clinic - Magnolia Orthodontics
Best Pet Boarding - Bow Wow Boutique and Daytime Retreat
Best Pet Groomer - David Scott (A Groomer on the Go)
Best Photographer - Grace & Gold Photography
Best Physical Therapy Clinic - Southern Bone & Joint
Best Private School - Sacred Heart Catholic School
Best Public School - Petal High School
Best Real Estate Company - RE/MAX Real Estate Partners
Best Realtor - Kristy Thompson (RE/MAX Real Estate Partners)
Best Screen Printer - JMH Graphics
Best Tattoo and Piercing Parlor - The Ink Company
Best Vet Clinic - Advanced Pet Care
Best Veterinarian - Dr. Chip Nodurft (Davis Veterinary Hospital)
Best Solo Artist - Anthony Washington
Best Specialty Medical Clinic - Southern Bone & Joint