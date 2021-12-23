“There’s one thing to see an animal on television, but it is such a different experience to see that animal in person. You are going to be able to connect with these animals the fact that they aren’t just a statistic. They are real living creatures with their own personalities that deserve not only for them to be here now but for their offspring to be here in the future and to thrive as much as possible.” - Jeremy Cumpton

The Hattiesburg Zoo celebrated the 2021 holiday season with its third Annual Lights of the Wild. The twinkling lights and Christmas cheer drew in hundreds of visitors to the popular community attraction, but the event itself provided more than just a good time.

“Lights of the Wild is a huge fundraising event for us, and those funds are used for various aspects of the zoo,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation Education. “Funds are used not only for day-to-day operations when it comes to maintenance but also for our animal care. Animal care is extremely expensive. We’re also able to do things like expand new exhibits, update old exhibits, and bring in new species.”

In 2021, the Hattiesburg Zoo introduced three new exhibits – a pair of mother and daughter giraffes, a couple of hyenas that have quickly become park favorites, and a pair of rare chacoans (previously thought extinct until rediscovered in 1970).

“For the community of Hattiesburg to have a zoo for its size, is not something that’s very common. It is something that makes Hattiesburg that much more special,” Cumpton said.

While evening events like Lights of the Wild are primarily for entertainment and fundraising, the zoo is always focused on opportunities to spread awareness about conservation efforts.

“During special events we also do a big push for our conservation wristbands, which are only $2 apiece and make great stocking stuffers,” Cumpton said.

“We’re also able to get hands-on experience with our community in conservation education. We always take our animals out to meet the public and talk about issues like the exotic pet trade, which is actually a big issue at Christmas.”

Over the years, Cumpton said that he has seen an increase in interest in conservation, especially from children.

“It makes me really happy,” Cumpton said. “It’s always exciting because those children who ask questions are the ones we know are going to be trailblazers in the future in order to make the world a better place for these animals.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo also does its part to make “the world a better place for these animals” by contributing to genetic libraries, working with breeding programs, and helping with animal rescues.

“We do get a lot of animals that were part of the exotic pet trade,” Cumpton said. “Unfortunately, we can’t take in every animal, but we do our best to take in as many as we can while making sure that animal welfare is being kept to a high standard.”

He added that the zoo animals at are often thought of as family by those that care for them, and a lot of effort is put into making their environments as engaging as possible.

“Our animal care staff works 365 days a year, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” Cumpton said. “The keepers are really good about giving the animals special treats. We might take some meat and make some meat pies for some of the animals with a deer leg in them for a candle or something of that nature.

“Not every animal gets the same level of special treatment, but even our hissing cockroaches get some different types of fruits and vegetables that they enjoy very much. It is completely adorable, and it makes both the keepers happy and the animals happy.”

Lights of the Wild is open for one more night, Thursday, Dec. 23 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. Information and tickets are available at bit.ly/3Fp0Yyh

For more information on the Hattiesburg Zoo’s conservation efforts or conservation resources, visit hattiesburgzoo.com/conservation.