Revelers around the Pine Belt will usher in the new year on Dec. 31 with ample opportunities to celebrate. Be it live music and booze or good food and church services, there is something for everyone to do as 2021 makes way for 2022.

Midnight on Front Street returns to Hattiesburg after going virtual in 2020 due to COVID. Founded in 2018, the family-friendly midnight event celebrates the Hub City’s legacy by dropping a three-sided replica of the 1912 Hub Sign that originally sat atop the Ross Building. It is poised to be the largest event in the Pine Belt area; averaging over 4,000 attendees a year.

This year, guests can look forward to entertainment by the PineBelt Pickers, the Stooges Brass Band and event host, DJ Kujho. There will also be a Kids Zone featuring two showings of the movie Shrek.

As for food and drinks, over 18 food trucks and local restaurants will also be on hand with a variety of options for sale. Some of the area bars will also host VIP parties to run concurrently with Midnight on Front Street.

“We want everyone to have a great time, safely,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy. “Officers will be present in and around the event perimeter, making safety checks and making sure barricades are in place.”

The evening of festivities will end with a special performance by DJ Kujho and a fireworks show. Since private fireworks are not allowed within the city limits, this will be one of the only options for Hattiesburgers to enjoy the colorful displays.

“One thing we do want to strongly reinforce for people attending the downtown event, is to obey the barricades, which will be in place for the firework drop zones, which will help keep everyone safe,” Sealy said.

While Midnight on Front Street might be the largest New Years Eve event, it is certainly not the only event in Forrest and Lamar Counties this year.

While some events like the New Years Bash 5D Barrel Race at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center and the New Years Eve Service at Ideal Primitive Baptist Church are earlier in the day, the majority of events are later in the evening and will run until midnight. Most also involve alcohol.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims released a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 28 to remind citizens to be safe while celebrating this New Years, especially while traveling to and from events.

“Everyone wants to celebrate and have a good time, but the key is doing it safely and responsibly,” Sims said.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel added that the current weather report indicated a cold front coming through this weekend that could make the roads icy or slick. He cautioned that drivers should give themselves plenty of time to get where they are going.

He also said to remember that services like Uber were available for people that found themselves without a designated driver.

No matter where or how people celebrate this weekend, Sealy, Sims and Rigel all said that their greatest wish was for “everyone to be happy and safe in this coming new year.”

Sheriff Sims Advice

• Never drink and drive.

• Never ride with someone who has been drinking or using drugs.

• Go out in groups and have a plan to get home.

• Have a designated driver.

• Watch your friends — if you want to leave early, then make sure they have a plan to get home safely.

• Decide how much you will drink and stick to it.

• Space drinks to one or less per hour.

• Alternate alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and drink plenty of water.

• Always eat before and during alcohol consumption.

• Avoid drinking games.

• Say “no thanks,” if you don’t want to continue drinking

• Participate in activities like dancing, talking and eating to take the focus off alcohol.

New Years Eve Events

Forrest County

• 9:00 a.m. — New Years Bash 5D Barrel Race (Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center) — bit.ly/3FD0aGi

• 7:00 p.m. — New Years Eve Bash with Heavy is the Crown (Last Call Bar & Grill) — bit.ly/3sGGkX2

• 7:00 p.m. — Jacob Arnold (Sully’s) — bit.ly/3ED80yh

• 7:00 p.m. — New Year’s Eve at Hattiesburg-Okatoma KOA — bit.ly/3FGICJh

• 8:00 p.m. — New Year’s Eve Bash (The Mag) — bit.ly/3ey4Cu0

Downtown Hattiesburg

• 6:00 p.m. — New Years Eve Party! Makayla Brady and Ben Steadman (Grill & Grocery) — bit.ly/3HiFX8X

• 7:00 p.m. — Midnight on Front Street (Historic Downtown Hattiesburg) — hburgnye.com

• 7:00 p.m. — New Years Revival (The Switchyard) — bit.ly/3qzD2Su

• 8:00 p.m. — New Years Eve VIP Celebration (Trattoria Italian Kitchen) — bit.ly/319kQGU

• 9:00 p.m. — NYE VIP Party (Blu Jazz Cafe) — bit.ly/3Fxh0Gq

• 9:00 p.m. — New Year’s Eve Bash (The Porter) — bit.ly/3euDPhZ

Midtown Hattiesburg

• 7:00 p.m. — New Year’s Eve Live Music Deck Party (Glory Bound Gyro Co.) — bit.ly/3evfcBM

• 7:00 p.m. — Allen Mann (Brass Hat Midtown) — bit.ly/3qzdFQS

• 9:30 p.m. — New Years Eve at The Hog (The Mahogany Bar) — bit.ly/3pBVF9u

Petal

• 10:30 a.m. — New Year’s Eve Service (Ideal Primitive Baptist Church) — bit.ly/3EHAbfG

• 6:00 p.m. — Eric Woods (Sully’s Petal) — bit.ly/3qzmLgn

• 7:00 p.m. — New Year’s Eve Celebration Dance (Studio 117) — bit.ly/3zaa142

Oak Grove

• 5:15 p.m. — NYE Dinner with Holley Rumbarger (Canebrake Country Club) — bit.ly/3pAE55z

• 8:00 p.m. — 8 Oh Radio’s 3rd Annual REAL Rockin’ New Year’s Eve (Sidelines) — bit.ly/3pIEDXj