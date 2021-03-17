Seasonal camping trips, monthly hikes, weekly den meetings – they are all a part of the Cub Scout experience, said Hattiesburg’s Pack 90 leader Marcus McLelland. Events, however, are not just for the kids.

“Cub Scouts is a family affair,” McLelland explained. “Parents don’t just drop kids off and leave them for a weekend camping trip or a meeting. That’s the Boy Scouts, the older kids. All parents are involved every step of the way with Cub Scouts.”

In Pack 90, a dozen dens support over 90 scouts between kindergarten and 5th grade. It is one of the largest packs in southeast Mississippi, and it is one of the few packs able to support a girls' den.

McLelland said, “All of our leaders are adult or certified trained adult leaders. They are volunteers. Some scout units rely on older scouts to teach younger ones, but Pack 90 is lucky enough to have a bunch of adult volunteer leaders that allow us to be able to run all the groups we have.”

Many of these leaders are parents that were former scouts themselves. McLelland said that generational connection helps to really build a sense of family among the pack and leads to very committed scouts and leaders.

Pack 90 is most known in the Hattiesburg area for their dedication to community service. McLelland said that he made service projects his top priority when taking over leadership of the pack a few years ago.

“We put a lot of emphasis on community service, and we make it a point to schedule a community service project every month,” he said.

In the past, Pack 90 has completed service projects with local organizations like the Hattiesburg Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, Extra Table, and Arc of Southeast Mississippi. They also do regular cleanup hikes along the Longleaf Trace.

“Last spring, we did a food drive for Edward St. Fellowship Center as part of a nationwide program called ‘Scouting For Food,’” McLelland said. “That was really awesome. We had some signs made and posted-up outside a couple of Corner Markets on a Saturday and Sunday to hand out fliers asking people to donate. We ended up collecting about 2,800 pounds of food. It was just incredible.

“We’ve already got that in the works to do again in April. We’re hoping to include some other scout units and make a much bigger impact this year. Our goal is to quadruple what we did last year.”

Pack 90 also actively participates in national scouting events like the annual Pinewood Derby. Started in 1953, the Pinewood Derby is a “premier event” among both scouts and their parents. It is so well known that McLelland said he has even had new members come into the scouts having already heard of it and eager to participate.

“Kids receive a standard kit with a block of wood, four wheels, and four nails that are used as axles for the wheels,” McLelland explained. “They are allowed to design whatever car they want. They can cut it, paint it, whatever they want to do with it. We take these (derby cars) and race them down a standard derby track that is 32 feet long. We have trophies and awards for the winners.

“The kids really get into it. The parents really get into it because when you’re dealing with kids this young, they’re not the ones using power saws and all that to cut these blocks of wood. The parents are really active in making these things. It’s just a really good activity for the scouts and their parents to work on something together.”

McLelland added that he remembers competing in the Pinewood Derby himself at 10 years old with his dad.

Pack 90 held its 2022 Pinewood Derby on February 5, along with a small carnival for friends and family of the scouts to enjoy in between races. Fifty-nine cars raced along the tracks to compete for victory. The winner of the event has the option to move on to district competitions. McLelland said serious racers can even try to earn spots in area council races and a national competition in New York.

“We have a lot of other events planned for this year,” McLelland said. “We’re always doing something for the kids to enjoy or learn.”

Visit bit.ly/3sTV96U for more information on Pack 90.

Visit bit.ly/3Lkpe1p for more information on Cub Scout programs.