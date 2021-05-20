While at least one prominent writer for this newspaper might say that “we are what we eat,” I would say that “we are where we have been.” In my case, at least, I’m just the walking embodiment of all the places I’ve been, what I saw, what I heard, and what I remember.

Several of the ancient Greeks, including Aristotle and the Stoics, spoke of the mind as a “tabula rasa,” or a blank slate, developing the theory that individuals are born without built-in mental content, and therefore all knowledge comes from experience and perception. Their epistemology emphasized that, when we are born, our mind starts blank, but then acquires knowledge as the outside world is impressed upon it. In more modern times, eminent philosophers, such as John Locke in his “An Essay Concerning Human Understanding” (1689) have continued to state that “We have no innate knowledge; at birth, the human mind is a sort of blank slate on which experience writes. Ideas are the materials of knowledge and all ideas come from experience.”

There certainly wasn’t much in my mind when I left the old homestead to seek my fortune in 1959. I would like to have thought I was, similar to the description of the poet, Lord Bryon, by his lover, Lady Caroline Lamb, “mad, bad, and dangerous to know” (1820). However, in reality, I was just callow, naïve, and dumb as a brick. Fortunately, I became who I am by gazing ashore from the decks of ships, by peering out the windows of busses and trains, by wandering around lost in cities whose names I couldn’t pronounce, and just by being a dispassionate observer of the human condition as I traveled all over the world. As I said: we are where we’ve been, what we’ve seen, what we’ve heard, and what we remember. Let me give you a few examples.

On a very basic level, we often associate food with memories of our past. Sometimes these memories have value; often they just evoke melancholy. I have many such memories. For example, the first time I ever had curry was in Karachi, Pakistan, and I was with my best friend, a naval officer long dead now. In Hong Kong, the same guy and I used to head straight to Jimmy’s Café, riding the ferry over to the Kowloon side, for their famous French onion soup and baked Alaska. I was particularly close to this fellow because we had been on another ship together, about ten years before, hitting the beach (going ashore) all over the Med.

When I was a kid, a grizzled old chief petty officer once told me that the best preventative for seasickness, or “mal de mer” as the French say, was to eat soda crackers before getting underway. He had this theory that it was the liquids sloshing around in your stomach that made you sick, and that the crackers would soak them up. Although I never got seasick in 20 years at sea, I think I would put my money on Dramamine.

I remember, too, eating in a falafel restaurant in Jerusalem’s Old City once, just off the Via Delarosa, and a group of American tourists came in. They asked the proprietor, an Arab gentleman, to explain just what a falafel was. He told them how it was the Israeli national sandwich, probably originating long ago in Lebanon, and that it was meatless, with a patty made of deep-fried fava beans (chickpeas), etc. After a brief discussion among themselves, they left; I assume looking for a McDonalds.

But I’m just as bad. My first time on Malta, before the British pulled out in 1964, I ordered fish and chips in a pub down by the docks. When they came, I looked in vain for the catsup, not realizing or really caring that the Brits only put vinegar on their fish and French fries.

Regarding hamburgers, I was reading the other day in “Paris Match” that American-style hamburgers are now more popular than the “baguette jambon-beurre,” or the ham sandwich, which was number one. As for me, my favorite sandwich in France is street food, like a sliced hard-boiled egg, inside a fresh, buttered baguette, with a cold Orangina to drink. I once had the opportunity to ride a French Navy ship for a couple weeks, and other than wine at every meal, what I remember most about the food was the seemingly closed-loop rotation of “mouton” (sheep) and “lapin” (rabbit) on the wardroom menu.

Then there’s this restaurant on the main drag in Tijuana (TJ), the “Avenida Revolucion,” where I used to hang out, and it bills itself as the “Home of the Caesar Salad.” It was supposedly invented there in 1924 by the owner, Caesar Cardini, an Italian chef, who wanted to attract American tourists frustrated by Prohibition. It’s named after him, not Julius Caesar; but Julia Child recalled that she ate a Caesar salad at Cardini’s restaurant in the 1920s. Julius Caesar did say “Veni, Vidi, Vici,” (“I came; I saw; I conquered”), but that was in 47 BC after the Battle of Zela. The place was still open and operated by his daughter, Rosa, as late as 1992. I used to sit in the back and marvel at the “day-trippers,” Americans who would come across the border from San Diego for the day to soak up a little Mexican culture and haggle for a few bargain-priced souvenirs – usually paying twice the going price. When they ordered their meal, they were careful to order bottled water or soda, because they had obviously been warned not to drink the tap water in TJ or risk getting dysentery or “Montezuma’s Revenge.” What struck me as “odd,” was that the majority of them would then order a glass of ice to cool their bottled drinks, and the ice, of course, was made from the tap water.

Much of life proves to be different than what we initially understood it to be. I’ve spent most of mine trying to sort out fact from fiction and myth from reality. I learned about classical music when I rode a donkey to the top of a mountain on the Spanish island of Majorca to see the supposed last piano of the famous Polish composer, Frederic Chopin. The maestro was long gone, but in my mind, I could hear his music echoing softly throughout the ancient church. Much later, on one of my ships, the battleship New Jersey, out of Long Beach, California, I organized an “oomph-oomph” polka band, and we played Wisconsin dance music up and down the west coast. We got pretty good, considering we were missing an accordion player, which is pretty hard to come by in the Navy. In fact, the captain would often use us to play the break-away music when we pulled away from oilers after refueling underway at sea.

On a port visit to Manila, Republic of the Philippines, the American Embassy hosted a reception on the ship for President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife, Imelda; and my polka band got tasked with providing the dance music. We only knew about eight songs which we played over and over. It was a gala evening on the ship – flags flying, lanterns gleaming – but things were not as they seemed. Ashore, the “People Power Revolution” was festering; the people were sick of Marcos’ brutal dictatorship; and, soon afterward, at the advice of President Ronald Reagan, he “cut and ran” to exile in Hawaii, having looted an estimated $5 billion from the Filipino treasury.

I was going to ask Imelda for a dance, but I couldn’t leave the band. The evening was lovely; the music was so-so; to the casual observer things were fine. But the country was falling apart. Sometimes, you don’t see what you think you are seeing. I also kept hearing a rumor that there was a Tylertown, Mississippi, connection to Imelda Marcos – a relative, a friend, etc. – but I never ran it to ground.

Failing to see things as they really are is a common human weakness. Palermo, Sicily, comes to mind. Dating back to the ancient Phoenicians and known as “the most conquered city in the world,” Palermo is beautiful, especially from the sea, with many baroque buildings dating from the 14th and 15th centuries still standing, even though Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanos in the world, is on the horizon.

Palermo is, however, the home of the Mafia, or as it is known locally, the Cosa Nostra (Our Thing), and while this was long before the “Godfather” movies came out, every sailor knew, or thought they knew, that it was probably a good idea to be back on the ship by dark. In more than 20 years of foreign port calls, Palermo was the only place I ever saw where the Shore Patrol didn’t have to go round up sailors after liberty call ended at midnight. Apparently, nobody wanted to “sleep with the fishes.” But, in reality, Palermo is, or was, one of the safest cities in Europe.

I learned about mythology when I visited the reputed home of the Oracle of Delphi, half a day’s ride outside of Athens, Greece. Although it turned out to be just a hole in the ground between two rocks, I did manage to have a few profound, even philosophical, thoughts. On the other hand, they might have been induced by errant diesel bus fumes.

My art education was advanced when I visited the excavated ruins of Pompeii, when one of my ships was in Naples, Italy, where, in the “beautiful Bay of Naples,” I saw for the first time a dead, naked human body floating in the water. I need to warn you about Pompeii, however.

When you get there, you will find that two tours are available: the regular one and the X-rated alternate. If you take the latter and see what the ancient Romans painted on the walls and floors of their villas, you begin to understand why Mount Vesuvius blew its top and buried the whole place under 20 feet of ash and lava.

Further developing my art education, I was disappointed while visiting the Louvre in Paris to see that the Mona Lisa is so small. It’s only 1 foot, 9 inches wide, by 2 feet, 6 inches high. I thought something that famous would be much bigger. In fact, the docent said it might not even be the real Mona Lisa. It was famously stolen in 1911 and not returned until 1913, and some art experts say the painting on display is a clever fake.

I found out about politics and its attendant trappings of power on the Isle of Capri when I had to wait for a couple hours while Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and her entourage tied up the only funicular ride up and down an observation mountain. I just sat back and watched them jump the line.

My medical knowledge was greatly improved when I visited the famous “Tiger Balm Gardens” in Singapore, an Asian-style amusement park financed entirely by the proceeds of the sale of Tiger Balm Ointment, a concoction guaranteed to cure any medical problem one might have – sunburn, acne, hemorrhoids, etc. Just rub it on and you are healed. I saw some for sale in a Hattiesburg truck stop just the other day.

I could go on about all the things bouncing around in my head, but based on some of the things that I have seen, let me condense all my worldly wisdom into a few terse axioms. Here they are: nothing is what it’s cracked up to be; always know who’s behind you; the second mouse gets the cheese; the view is always better from the back row, and the most precious words I’ve ever heard are: “I’m so glad to see you!”

Light a candle for me.

Benny Hornsby of Oak Grove is a retired U.S. Navy captain. Visit his website, bennyhornsby.com, or email him: villefranche60@yahoo.com.