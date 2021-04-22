It was a dark rainy night, and I was killing time in the wardroom, waiting on midrats, absent-mindedly watching the evening movie, before I took over the JOOD midwatch on the bridge. I dreaded it, because the OOD was a screamer, and we were off the mouth of the Tagus River, the Rio Tejo, where the tiny Portuguese fishing boats, probably with their sea anchors out, nets down, and crews asleep, painted almost solid green on the surface search radar.

To the uninitiated, the preceding paragraph might seem, at best, unclear. A naval language cognoscenti, however, would know that I was nervously waiting around in the officer’s dining room/lounge for the abbreviated midnight meal, usually leftovers, to be served before I took the 12 – 4 A.M. Junior Officer of the Deck Watch in the ship’s pilothouse. They would also know that the Officer of the Deck, the senior person on the bridge, often lost his temper under duress, and that it was going to be a long, busy night; underway from Lisbon, but now creeping through the foggy darkness headed out to sea, trying not to hit any of the little, ubiquitous fishing boats that had the right of way under maritime law.

They would also know there would be no English on any of the bridge radio circuits, night vision was lousy, and that JOOD is one of those thankless jobs where you have 100 ways to go down in flames with all the responsibility and no power. We had gotten underway from Lisbon that afternoon, to catch the tide, slipping downriver, past the outstretched arms of the statue of Cristi Rio, similar to Christ of the Andes in Rio de Janeiro, except Christi Rio stands atop a tall building, and then passing the new Padrao Dos Descombrimentos, celebrating the exploits of Vasco de Gama, Ferdinand Magellan, and Prince Henry the Navigator back in the 15th century.

Vasco de Gama was the first early modern European to reach India by sea (1498). Magellan, who was Portuguese, actually left from Spain on his voyage to the Spice Islands which turned out to be the first circumnavigation of the globe, some 37,600 miles. He started out with five ships and 237 men; sadly, only one ship and 18 crew members made it back three years later, not including Magellan. He had the misfortune to be killed in 1521 on the island of Cebu, in the Philippines, by King Lapula, an indigenous chieftain, over a minor language misunderstanding. He did live to name the Pacific Ocean (“Peaceful Sea”). Revered today in the PI (Philippine Islands) as a national hero, Lapulu is also the name of a large fish of the grouper family that is served as a delicacy in Filipino restaurants.

My wife and mother-in-law once visited me in the PI while a ship of mine was in port Subic Bay, and we rode the Philippine Rabbit, a local bus line, up to Manila for dinner. I was a little worried during that trip because there had been a resurgence of HUK (Hukbalahap) communist guerrilla activity around Subic, and a U.S. naval officer had been murdered out in the ville. We went to a nice restaurant on Roxas Avenue, alongside the seashore, not far from the Old Town, which saw some of the most intense action when the city was liberated from the Japanese, and the American Embassy. When the waiter took our order, trying to impress my mother-in-law, who never liked me, I ordered three lapulu.

The waiter looked at me quizzically, shrugged, and soon showed back up with three gigantic fish, each one covering a very large platter. One would have been more than sufficient for three people. Needless to say, my mother-in-law was not impressed.

Even in the PI, or maybe especially in foreign countries, you need to understand the meaning of words when you hear them and before you start tossing them around. Back at Subic, for example, you’d hear golfers talk off-handedly about the “three-step snakes.” It didn’t sound like any big deal, but it was deadly serious. They were talking about these deadly, green bamboo vipers that would curl up and sleep in the cups on the golf course. An unsuspecting golfer would reach into the cup to retrieve his or her ball, get bitten, take three steps, and die. I don’t know if the stories were true, but they sure got my attention. Maybe that’s where Quentin Tarantino got the idea for that killer karate chop that ends “Kill Bill, Part II.”

Back in Manila, Roxas Avenue, formerly Dewey Avenue, as in Admiral George Dewey of Spanish-American War fame, is a beautiful, wide esplanade that reminds you of the Malecon in Havana. It was built to connect Manila with the old U.S. Navy Yard at Cavite, which was closed down after World War II and replaced by Naval Station, Subic Bay, at Olongapo. Sailors and Marines of a certain vintage remember Subic as the last stop before the heart of darkness that was Vietnam. Manual Roxas, the first president of the PI after the Second World War, was a Japanese collaborator, but General Douglas McArthur saw him as the lesser of several evils as far as choices for post war leadership went. Just up the street from the Embassy is the Manila Hotel, where McArthur openly kept his mistress. I always loved to go there for the hotel’s special breakfast of cold mango and smoked fish.

Every profession has its “insider” language or jargon that one has to learn quickly to survive and flourish, and the Navy is worse than most. In fact, due to its ancient traditions, primarily British with a little Scandinavian mixed in, it possibly has more idioms or code words than most professions. Such constructions are evident in a ship’s organization chart. Starting at the top, the CO or Commanding Officer is known as the “Old Man,” but never to his face. In these days of mixed gender crews, I seriously doubt anyone would refer to a female CO as the “Old Woman.” Well, maybe once. The ship’s number two, the Executive Officer, the CO’s factotum, is known simply as the XO. The Operations Officer, who brings a sense of strategic “nous” to the wardroom, is known as OPS.

The Weapons Officer is known as WEPS, or if he is a “Mustang,” or someone who has come up through the ranks, he might be known respectfully as the “Gunner.” The Chief Engineer is known as the CHENG, which is pronounced “CHANG.” The Supply Officer is known as the CHOP, perhaps because among his many other duties, he supplies the pork chops.

A “chop,” of Chinese origin, is also the name of a signature a supplicant must obtain on a “chit” (Hindu origin) or paper request form for something he desires as it makes its way up the chain of command. No one but the XO can use red ink to sign chits; and no one but the CO can use green ink. As in the real world, red generally means “no,” and green usually means “yes.”

Both chop and chit are words that date back to the old U.S. Asiatic Squadron of the 19th Century. If a ship is large enough to have a medical officer embarked, he is, of course, known as BONES.

As far as the chain of command goes, probably the lowest person on the ship with any authority is the “Jack of the Dust,” the seaman who breaks out and delivers all of the food for the commissary men to cook every day. He’s a good guy to know, especially if you want a sandwich in the middle of the night.

When I was in enlisted boot camp in San Diego, a new friend of mine bolted out of marching formation and punched out a mouthy sailor who had the temerity to call us a bunch of “boots.” I was new to the game and thought boots were what we wore on our feet, not realizing it was a term of derision. Later on, when I was in Officer Candidate School at Newport, Rhode Island, every Saturday morning we would anxiously gather around the squad bay bulletin board when they posted the weekly “QUM,” or everyone’s weekly cumulative academic average, which determined whether you got liberty in town or study hall for the weekend.

Civilian life is also replete with codified language, and you don’t have to belong to the Masonic Order, Skull and Bones, or the Illuminati to experience it. That night in the wardroom, as I watched the credits roll at the end of the evening movie, I was wondering just exactly what was a “gaffer,” a “key grip,” and a “best boy,” all terms peculiar to the movie-making profession. When I got out of the Navy, I taught history and drove a school bus at Sumrall High School for five years. I quickly had to learn the secret language of educators. One day, a fellow bus driver also advised me that I had failed to turn on my bus “CLEPS,” or the rotating white light atop the bus.

A friend of mine recently went to the doctor and got “scoped;” when my granddaughter was in a sorority at Mississippi State, she spoke often of her mentor, her “big;” a friend of mine who is a lawyer probably takes on too many “pro bono” or free cases for his own good; if I got into legal trouble, I might go “pro se,” or represent myself in court, which would be a bad idea. I would probably plead “no lo contender,” or no contest to the charge, but not admitting guilt; those living unofficially in the United States call themselves “sin papeles,” or without papers. You would think that “in camera” means “out in the open;” in fact, it means “in private.”

One of the most interesting aspects of the unique talk of sailors is the large number of nautical idioms that have been borrowed by landsmen with a metaphorical significance understood by many. While only a sailor would use “Big Chicken Dinner” to refer to a bad conduct discharge, “scuttlebutt” to describe a water cooler;” “lucky bag” for a repository of lost articles; “shipping over” to describe a reenlistment; or “sally ship” to describe the recent phenomenon of immigrants in the Mediterranean rushing to one side of their fragile boat and capsizing it; almost everyone understands “feeling blue,” (sailing ships flew a blue flag returning from a cruise on which someone died); “lend a hand” (giving assistance in rowing a boat); “to be above board” (to be visibly honest – pirates hid behind the bulwarks or ship’s walls); and “by and large” (sailing close-hauled and running free and large in the wind).

If you are on the water for any length of time, even a cursory look at a random letter of the alphabet reveals the extent to which nautical words and terms have “bled” over into everyday speech.

Take, say, the letter “P:” packet; passageway; pennant; pier; pilot; pipe; pirate; port; porthole; propellor; purser; pay off (turn the bow away from the wind); pay out (to gradually let go of a rope) etc. I guess you get the point.

Not knowing the meaning of words got Magellan killed, and can still get all of us into trouble, whatever their derivation. In light of today’s cancel culture, I remind my community college students to be aware of both a word’s denotations and connotations, but to also think before they speak. Words can send you dancing, and words can break your heart. Mark Twain said that “The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter. ‘Tis the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.” Here’s hoping that we all know the difference. After all, as Juliet said in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” (1597): “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

Light a candle for me.

Benny Hornsby of Oak Grove is a retired U.S. Navy captain. Visit his website, bennyhornsby.com, or email him: villefranche60@yahoo.com.