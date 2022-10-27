﻿For the past couple of years, just before the playoffs, I usually do a rundown of the area’s best football coaching jobs and best season performances.

Consider it my Heisman odds and Coach of the Year odds for Pine Belt Sports.

Let’s start with the coaches. In the past, it feels like there have been five different coaches equally contending for the honor; this year it’s a smaller group, but just as fierce.

Tony Vance, Hattiesburg

For the second straight year, Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance is at the top of the list and, I’d say, the front-runner. And that’s because, for the second straight year, Vance has helped his team overcome an 0-4 start and have a chance to win the region title. Unlike last year, Vance’s bunch has dominated a competitive Region 3-5A. After starting 0-4, Hattiesburg has won five straight games to open region play and added an exclamation point with a 35-6 win over a pretty good Wayne County team.

Hattiesburg’s offense is healthy, the Tiger defense is still elite, and there is an endless list of player-makers. To add to it, Vance’s crew has a chance to clinch the region this week against a good West Jones team. I said before the season that it wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see the Tigers playing for South State.

Drew Causey, Oak Grove

Oak Grove has played a very tough schedule, but I have never counted out the Warriors in making a run for state. Although the Warriors took some respectable losses, Oak Grove shocked the Mississippi high school football world after defeating the previously undisputed No. 1 Brandon. Oak Grove has a relentless defense that has not gotten the credit it deserves. Meanwhile, the offense has no shortage of explosive playmakers, and when the offensive line is at its best, they are almost unstoppable.

The scope of 6A has certainly changed with the Warriors’ victory, and things seem more wide open than ever. If Oak Grove finds its way back to the state championship, it is hard to pass up on Causey winning COY.

Larry Dolan, FCAHS

Since returning to Brooklyn, Dolan has helped lead an incredible turnaround as his once mighty Aggies have painfully struggled the last four years. To add to it, FCAHS has gone from a winless team in 2021 to a possible playoff team with one week left in what is one of the toughest regions in the state. FCAHS has improved steadily as the season has gone on, as the Aggies almost pulled off two upsets over Lawrence County and Columbia. You have to think that if they get into the playoffs, they can play with almost anyone if they bring their A-game.

Sure, the Aggies have a prolific player with running back Keeghan Rodgers, but the steady improvement from FCAHS’s defense and the passing game has elevated them to be a scary team to play.

FCAHS has likely locked up an unlikely spot in the postseason after defeating Purvis on Thursday. Completing the turnaround are in their grasp if Poplarville defeats Sumrall on Friday then. If Dolan’s team can reach the playoffs and perhaps win a playoff game or make a run, then it’s hard to pass up Dolan for the honor.

Now let’s look at POY candidates. Let me first say that it is not a solidified list; rather, its meant to just point out some of the best electric seasons. An athlete who is not listed can easily win POY. Let’s look at the basic parameters of how to win this honor. The biggest is that an athlete’s season has to translate into being impactful on his team’s season. So let’s say you run for 2,000 yards, but your team is 0-10; while you had a great season, it didn’t make a big enough impact for your team to even have a winning record. On the flip side, if an athlete has an average regular season but puts up big numbers in the playoffs and helps the team reach a championship, then that can put them in the conversation. There are other factors that are considered, but that concept is the main one. Let’s dive into the candidates – this is in no particular order.

Hattiesburg – Tabias Hinton/Malcom Boykin

Let me make a quick note that I won’t have Hattiesburg’s stats until the end of the season, but if you have watched Boykin or Hinton you know why they are on this list.

Let’s start with Tabias Hinton, who I’m sure fans across the Pine Belt already know about. Hinton, a four-star recruit and Mississippi State commitment, is putting together a stellar season. A true defensive player has never won Pine Belt Sports POY, and Hinton could be the first. Hinton, who was on this list last year, makes a play every time Hattiesburg needs it. He’s a brutal hitter and has insane speed for a guy his size. He comes up with big sacks, TFLs, forces fumbles and comes up with interceptions, and, as I said, usually in the game’s biggest moments.

Malcolm Boykin, unlike Hinton, was a name not as many people may have known before the season.

﻿And Tony Vance had told me that just during the summer that not many people knew who Malcolm Boykin was, but by the end of the season, everyone would. He was right. Boykin has greased-lightning speed, and he is tough. He plays numerous positions for the Tigers on offense and defense, and he is probably the area’s best returner. That I know of, Boykin has a kick return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown. With Hattiesburg losing stud running back Tavares Wade at the beginning of the season, I wondered who would step up as that playmaker, and Boykin has filled that role nicely.

FCAHS – Keeghan Rodgers

You may have noticed I already mentioned Rodgers in this column, and that’s not a coincidence.

Statistically, Rodgers is having the best season out of any player in the area this year. Rodgers has racked up 1,600 all-purpose yards and 23 all-purpose touchdowns. The majority of that comes from his 1,381 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. As a running back, Rodgers can do it all, as he can run over people, make them miss and outrun them. He’s a fun player to watch and has played a massive role in helping the Aggies turn things around.

Oak Grove – PJ Woodland/Jaylen Aborom

Let me first say that are multiple players from Oak Grove’s team this year that could win this honor. It’s a testament to the amount of talent the Warriors have this year, but the two on my list have been x-factors in recent weeks. Some other names to watch are running back/wide receiver JQ Gray, quarterback Anthony Maddox and linebacker TJ Harvey.PJ Woodland is probably having one of the best defensive seasons that nobody is talking about - well, until now. As a defensive back, Woodland has seven interceptions this season – as a team, the Warriors have 14 interceptions this season. Do the math, and Woodland has half of those. But Woodland is also a dangerous two-way player who has a highlight reel of ridiculous catches at wide receiver, as he has hauled in 16 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Aborom has made a name for himself as a defensive back in recent years, but this year he has taken minimal snaps on defense and has primarily made his living as a wide receiver this year. I thought because he missed the first four games of the season that he would be taken out of this conversation, but I was wrong. In five games, Aborom has racked up 400 receiving yards and six touchdowns, not to mention he came with a game-winning interception against Brandon last week.