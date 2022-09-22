NEW ORLEANS – Football is broken up into three phases – offense, defense and special teams.

And in almost like a domino effect, Southern Miss gained control of each phase with special teams turnovers, defensive stops and steady improvement from quarterback Zach Wilcke to come away with a 27-17 win over rival Tulane.

Adding the gratification of the win, as well as earning a second straight victory, was Southern Miss ringing the sought-after bell in Yulman Stadium, which Southern Miss had failed to gain in their last two meetings,

“I thought Zack Wilcke grew up in the second half,” Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. I thought our defense played phenomenally. I thought we were phenomenal in the kicking game. I thought in the second half our offense played great football against a great defense.

“I thought our young quarterback grew up. I thought in all three phases we grew up when we had to. As bad as we were in short yardage, we made it happen in the end when we had to.”

From the start, Tulane dominated the Golden Eagles as the Green Wave had outgained Southern Miss 118-37 and struggled to convert on third down as USM was 1-for-4, which led to a 14-0 deficit.

The momentum shift began after punter Mason Hunt pinned Tulane on its 2-yard line, with the Golden Eagle defense following with a three and out. The Golden Eagles took advantage of the short field position as Zach Wilcke hit Jason Brownlee for a 23-yard touchdown.

Special teams delivered again after another Tulane three and out, which was followed by a punt block by Jay Jones and Brad Dennis recovering the ball. This set up a 36-yard field goal for Briggs Bourgeious to narrow the score to 14-10.

Just before the half, Tulane tried to extend its lead by two possessions as it drove to USM’s 11-yard line, but the Golden Eagle defense forced the Green Wave to settle for a field goal and make the game 17-10.

In the third quarter, Tulane again tried to add to its lead but missed a 47-yard field goal. Southern Miss capitalized again with Wilcke hitting Jakarius Caston for a 37-yard touchdown to tie the game. Wilcke finished the night 17-for-25 and tossed for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while Caston recorded a career-high of eight catches and hauled in 91 yards long with his touchdown. Brownlee hauled in three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

“I felt good in the second half,” Wilcke said. “The offensive line was giving me time. The defense did a really good job.

“(Brownlee and Caston) do that all the time in practice and in the game. They are always like that. There is never a moment that they are not the ones to make the play. They want to make the big play."

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Green Wave tried to reclaim the lead with a 37-yard field goal, but Natrone Brooks blocked the kick while Daylen Gill recovered it to set up another field goal for Bourgeious to give USM the lead.

“Earlier in the game, I got close to blocking one,” Brooks said. “I got a jump on the snap, and so I knew later in the game that I was going to get one. Once it came down that we needed a big play, instinct took over for me.

“I look at it as an opportunity to go the hardest. I go hard every play, but I look at it as it’s one of the special plays that you continue to go hard because a lot of people take special teams off.”

On the ensuing drive, Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was intercepted by Eric Scott Jr., who returned it for a touchdown to give USM the cushion it needed for the win.

“It was a great effort by Kristin Booth to knock it up in the air and then for Jay Stanley to lead me into the end zone,” said Scott, who made five tackles. “I was so happy. It was a lot of emotions.”

Southern Miss will enjoy its bye before starting Sun Belt play on the road against Troy on Oct. 8.

“I feel like that game was strictly about Southern Miss,” Scott said. “We had to get back to our roots and our DNA. That’s what that game was about. It was us against us. It wasn’t against Tulane. It was us showing ourselves that we deserved to win. We deserve to be in this position. We deserve to make plays. That’s what happened.”