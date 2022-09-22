Hattiesburg 36, Natchez 6

The Tigers pick up their first win of the season to move to 1-4 and open region action with a win. Hattiesburg returns home to face South Jones.

Lumberton 32, Resurrection 30

The Panthers earn their first win of the season to improve to 1-4 and start region play with a victory. Lumberton hosts Richton next week.

Sumrall 28, Newton County 19

The Bobcats end the non-region schedule 4-1 and win their third straight game. Sumrall hosts Columbia next week to start region play.

Purvis 27, Seminary 20

The Tornados win their second straight game and move to 4-1. Purvis will host Poplarville to start region play next week.

FCAHS 36, West Marion 22

The Aggies bounce back and move to 4-1 to close out non-region play. FCAHS hits the road to face Lawrence County to start region action.

Pearl 25, Petal 21

Petal falls back into the losing column and drops to 3-2 as well as opens region play with a loss. Petal hosts rival Oak Grove next week.

Clarksdale 42, Sacred Heart 0

The Crusaders fall to 2-3, and hit the road next week to face St. Andrew’s.

Warren Central 42, Oak Grove 41 OT

The Warriors drop their second straight game to fall to 3-2, and open region play with loss. Oak Grove makes the short drive to face rival Petal next week.

Oak Forrest Academy 17, PCS 16

The Bobcats drop their second straight game to fall 3-3. Next week, PCS host Bowling Green (La.).

Raymond 34, North Forrest 6

The Eagles fall to 0-5 and hit the road to face Heidelberg to start region action.