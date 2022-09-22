As the final second clicked down to zero in Southern Miss' 27-24 win over Tulane, coach Will Hall quickly joined his team and ran over to celebrate with the fans.

For Hall, as well as the rest of the Golden Eagles, Saturday night's win was an indication that things seem to be trending forward for Southern Miss.

"I'm Mississippi to the core," said Hall on what the moment meant for him. "Southern Miss is me. This is the only job I have ever wanted so it's a little more personal to me to get this place back to where it's supposed to be. I love Mississippi, and I love Hattiesburg. I love the people of this area.

"I love all of these little places that make our state the great state that is. I want it for them, and they deserve it. Maybe some of them don't understand with how bad we were and where we were starting from. I appreciate their passion and that they showed up in droves. I thought we took over the stadium. Next time we are at the Rock they will be there rolling. We have got to win, and we understand that, and we are going to win. There's a process that you have to go through to winning, and we are going through that right now. We took a huge step."

No More Moral Victories

Two weeks ago, Will Hall had said that he was unhappy and was tired of moral wins. The win over the Green Wave certainly added fuel to that direction.

It was obvious for both Hall and the players that the victory was at the very least needed positivity.

"The road has had no pavement on it," said Hall when describing what it's been like building the program. "It was gravel, and it was filled with holes. There were some trees knocked down in it. It's been a really tough road. The road is starting to get clear, and it's starting to get better. We are a much more talented team. We have a young quarterback that has a chance to be a really good player. We have talent around him, and we are recruiting at a really high level. The road is starting to get where we can drive a little bit faster on it.

"I'm so proud of our kids. This has been hard. We beat a great football team tonight, and we did it without being perfect."

Zach Wilcke's Growth

It was easy to see the growth in true freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke. He stayed efficient throughout the night and without a successful run game to assist him.

In the first half, Wilcke was 11-for-14 and threw for 86 yards and a touchdown. In the second, he delivered several pivotal throws and finished the night 17-for-25 with 194 yards and two touchdowns.

The best indication of Wilcke's growth was completing a pair of 30-yard passes against a Tulane defense that had yet to allow a 30-yard play. The first was a 37-yard touchdown pass to Caston, and the second was a 31-yard catch to Brownlee to set up the team's final field goal. Although both plays were great catches by each receiver, both plays came in pivotal moments for the quarterback.

Notably, quarterback Ty Keyes, who entered the game for a designed run, was held out due to an injury. Hall could not provide an update on either Keyes or linebacker Swayze Bozeman, who left the game with an injury.

Eyeing A Win Streak?

With Southern Miss' win over previously unbeaten Tulane, the Golden Eagles have a favorable slate of games to extend their two-game win streak to potentially five in a row.

Coming off a bye, USM's toughest game in the stretch will be Troy, which is now 2-2 after picking up a win against Marshall. The Golden Eagles will then host Arkansas State (1-3), whose lone win is against Grambling, and Texas State (2-2). This stretch will be followed with a slate that includes Louisiana, Georgia State and Coastal Carolina.

"Bobby Bowden said first you lose big, and then you lose close, then you win close, and then you start winning big," Hall said. "We are somewhere between losing close and winning close. We took a big step today. I'm so proud of our players. They have had to believe and keep believing. They have and stuck with it, and it happened tonight."