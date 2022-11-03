As the cliché saying goes, when it rains, it pours, and Georgia State indeed poured it on Southern Miss in a 42-14 loss to the Panthers.

The Golden Eagles had no answers for Georgia State's run game on the rainy Saturday afternoon as it made up for 388 of Panthers’ 521 yards of total offense, 310 of those rushing yards were recorded in the first half alone.

"It was a tough day to be a Golden Eagle," Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. "We thought all week that this was one of the better football teams and definitely the most physical team that we would play all year. We thought that they were hot right now, and they just played extremely well. I thought they dominated us in all three phases."

The only life Southern Miss (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) found came in the third quarter after the Golden Eagles scored two back-to-back touchdowns to narrow the score to 28-14. However, Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger broke out a 60-yard run that set up a touchdown for the Panthers. The sequence of events was the exact illustration of Southern Miss' frustrating day and inability to stop GSU's offense.

Like its defense, the USM offense was equally as lackluster as it struggled to find consistency, as GSU's defense came up with seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. USM's offense had four players drop back to throw a pass as starting quarterback Zach Wilcke was benched in the second quarter.

USM's run game mustered just 33 rushing yards, which ties the team's season low against Miami earlier in the season. It's now the fourth time this season that Southern Miss' run game has rushed for under 60 yards.

"It was some execution, and some of it was that they were extremely physical and just got after us," Hall said. "They ran the ball down our face. Then they really stuffed us. I thought they dominated the line of scrimmage. It's a new feeling for us. We have not had that happen this year. We have played some good football teams where we usually win in the trenches, and we did not win in the trenches today."

The Panthers jumped to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first half. In the first quarter, the Golden Eagles struggled to stop Grainger, who kept the opening drive alive with multiple scrambles. This helped Grainger cap off a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass.

"We knew their quarterback would be a problem, and he was," Hall said. "We had him early in the game on second and third downs, and we had him in the backfield and he got loose. Instead of them punting, now they are extending the drive and now our kids are on the field longer and are getting tired. That was critical."

Later in the quarter, Southern Miss' defense forced a three and out, but Natrone Brooks fumbled the ball to give the Panthers possession at the 49-yard line. Three players later, running back Tucker Gregg ran for a 10-yard touchdown.

Then in the second quarter alone, Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll developed a hot hand as he scored twice and ran for 84 of his 163-yard day.

Towards the end of the half, backup quarterback Jake Lange took over for Wilcke. But Lange was intercepted after his targeted receiver fell down, which set up one of the Panthers' touchdowns.

In the second half, Trey Lowe stepped in at quarterback, which gave Southern Miss some life in the third quarter as Lowe kept plays alive with his feet.

"I didn't think we were getting very consistent quarterback play early on," Hall said. "I thought we had some things there that we could have taken advantage of.

"(Jake Lange) had a deal where he couldn't feel his pinky finger for a little while. I felt the way their defensive line was playing; they were getting pressure on us, and we needed to get mobile. We let Trey play, and I was proud of how we played. I thought he gave us a spark. He has the utmost character."

At the start of the half, Lowe helped orchestrate an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Lowe finding Cole Cavallo for a 7-yard touchdown. USM's defense then forced a fumble, which led to Frank Gore Jr. breaking out for a 43-yard touchdown run to narrow the deficit to 28-14.

Georgia State (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) killed the momentum shift as Grainger erupted his 60-yard run that set up Carroll's third touchdown. Grainger then sealed the game with a 30-yard touchdown pass at the start of the fourth quarter. The redshirt senior finished the game 15 of 23 and threw for 133 yards and two scores while running for 143 yards on 13 carries.

"I don't think our kids quit," Hall said. "We were down 28-0 and got back in it. We just didn't play well today. We didn't play well. We didn't tackle well, and we didn't play well in the trenches. I thought they physically whipped us. We lean on our offensive and defensive lines a lot and didn't get it done there."

Southern Miss goes on the road to face Coastal Carolina next week, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. That game will be televised on ESPNU.