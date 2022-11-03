Oak Grove 42, Northwest Rankin 24

The Warriors win their fifth straight and improve to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in region play. Oak Grove hosts Biloxi in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

Petal 24, Terry 0

The Panthers snap their six-game losing streak and finish the season 4-7.

Bay Springs 50, Lumberton 0

The Panthers drop to 5-6 overall and 5-2 in region play. Lumberton travel to play West Lowndes in the first round of the 1A playoffs.

Hartfield 35, PCS 18

The Bobcats end their season in the first round of MAIS 6A playoffs and finish the year 4-8.

Moss Point 48, FCAHS 6

The Aggies end their season in the first round of the 4A playoffs and finish the year 6-5.

Stone 41, Sumrall 6

The Bobcats end their season in the first round of the 4A playoffs and finish the year 6-5.

East Marion 35, North Forrest 6

The Eagles end their season in the first round of the 2A playoffs and finish the year 1-10.

Hattiesburg (6-4) and Laurel play on Saturday at D.I. Patrick Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The Tigers will host a game in the first round of the 5A playoffs.