Springfield, Mo. – The William Carey women's basketball team saw its season come to an end Friday night, falling 74–72 to Shawnee State in the First Round of the NAIA National Championship at AG Financial Arena.

The opening quarter set the tone for a tightly contested, back-and-forth battle. William Carey struck first on a jumper from Jenna Garriga, but Shawnee State quickly responded with a basket by Jariah Steele. The teams traded scores throughout the quarter until a layup by Miyoshi Ellis gave the Bears a 20–14 edge with one minute remaining.

The Lady Crusaders closed the gap late in the period, using a pair of free throws from Garriga and a three-point play by Addyson Sherer to pull within one. However, Shawnee State closed the quarter with a three-pointer to take a 23–19 lead after one.

Shawnee State opened the second quarter with four straight points to extend its advantage to 28–19, but William Carey answered emphatically. The Lady Crusaders rattled off nine unanswered points, highlighted by three-pointers from Brooklyn Cuevas and Leah Sutton, to tie the game at 28 with six minutes remaining in the half.

William Carey continued its hot shooting over the next several possessions, taking a 35–30 lead on another Sherer three. Shawnee State regrouped and answered with a run of its own, tying the game before both teams exchanged baskets in the closing minutes. The teams headed into halftime deadlocked at 39.

The Bears came out of the break with momentum, opening the third quarter on a 7–2 run to take a five-point lead. Anna Rose Engle halted the surge with a jumper, and Sherer followed with a three-pointer to trim the deficit to 49–46 with just under six minutes remaining.

Shawnee State responded once again, using a 6–2 run to push its lead to 55–48. William Carey stayed within striking distance, and with just over a minute left in the quarter, Madelyn Ladner knocked down a jumper to pull the Lady Crusaders within three at 58–55.

Both teams split free throws in the final minute, sending the game to the fourth with Shawnee State holding a slim 59–56 advantage.

The teams traded baskets to open the final quarter before Garriga connected from beyond the arc to tie the game at 61 with under eight minutes to play. Ladner followed with a layup to give William Carey the lead, and from there the game turned into a possession-by-possession battle.

The back-and-forth continued into the final minute, with each team taking turns holding the lead. Shawnee State appeared poised to pull away after building a 74–69 advantage with less than 30 seconds remaining. However, the Lady Crusaders refused to go quietly. Cuevas drilled a three-pointer with five seconds left, and on the ensuing possession William Carey forced a turnover to earn a final chance to tie or take the lead.

As time wound down, Sutton drove the lane for what appeared to be a potential game-tying layup but was called for an offensive foul, sealing the win for Shawnee State.

Sherer led William Carey with 21 points, while Garriga added 15 and Cuevas finished with 11.

The Lady Crusaders conclude the season with a 24–6 overall record and a 12–5 mark in conference play.