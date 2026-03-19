The City of Hattiesburg announced on Monday that Cassandra McDaniel has been named the new public information officer (PIO) for Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD). McDaniel comes to the city after serving as executive assistant to Pastor Marcus Cathey at West Point Baptist Church. McDaniel is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate and lifelong Pine Belt resident.

“We are excited to have Cassandra in this role,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker on social media. “We look forward to all she will do toward strengthening the relationship between our police department and the community.”

The role of the PIO is to serve the community as the link between the media, the public and the department. The PIO role is critical to the operation of the department, working toward building trust between the department and the community as well as distributing timely and accurate information.